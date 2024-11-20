B. Riley Has Weak Outlook for Genius Sports FY2024 Earnings

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for Genius Sports in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Genius Sports’ current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genius Sports’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on GENI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Genius Sports Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE GENI opened at $9.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.66. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.94 million. Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $4,635,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,521,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after buying an additional 114,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Genius Sports in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,575,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

