William Blair Issues Optimistic Forecast for KZR Earnings

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($12.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kezar Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.47) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($11.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($11.86) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($12.84) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KZR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.65, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.03) by $0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 35.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 273,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71,543 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,094,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 42.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,790,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 534,203 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 868,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

