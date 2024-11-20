Brokers Set Expectations for MAG Silver FY2024 Earnings

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MAG. Roth Capital downgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm cut shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $15.78 on Monday. MAG Silver has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $18.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

