FY2024 EPS Estimates for Liquidia Boosted by HC Wainwright

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.51) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.54). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.55) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Liquidia from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on Liquidia in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Liquidia Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $10.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market cap of $859.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.21. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Insider Activity

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $25,108.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,025.13. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 2,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $28,619.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 486,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,993.28. The trade was a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,551 shares of company stock worth $236,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liquidia

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidia by 38,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

