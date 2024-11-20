FY2024 EPS Estimates for Integer Boosted by Zacks Research

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Integer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $5.32 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.28. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.99 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ITGR. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Integer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Integer from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Integer from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Integer from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.75.

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $133.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day moving average of $122.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Integer has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $140.91.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $431.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.59 million. Integer had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 353,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after purchasing an additional 135,750 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,403,000. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,143,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in Integer during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Integer by 17.4% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 254,377 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,069,000 after purchasing an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

