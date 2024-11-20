DA Davidson Lowers Earnings Estimates for Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Intellicheck in a report issued on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellicheck’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Intellicheck’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IDN. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Intellicheck stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.62 million, a PE ratio of -80.33 and a beta of 1.95. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IDN. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Intellicheck by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

