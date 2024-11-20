Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SRTS

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.