Roth Capital Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for SRTS

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTSFree Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sensus Healthcare in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Wittes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Sensus Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SRTS. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

Sensus Healthcare stock opened at $8.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $137.10 million, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $8.69.

Institutional Trading of Sensus Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 8.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.