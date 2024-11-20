FY2024 EPS Estimates for Hallador Energy Raised by Analyst

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Hallador Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.41). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hallador Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hallador Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

Hallador Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:HNRG opened at $12.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $549.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $105.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director Zarrell Thomas Gray bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $298,920. This represents a 42.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $149,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 184,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,282.94. This represents a 15.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 46,000 shares of company stock worth $280,040. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

