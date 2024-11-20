Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kamada FY2024 Earnings

Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Kamada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kamada’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kamada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47. Kamada has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kamada by 1,956.0% during the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 726,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 690,842 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 20.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

