Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for LKQ FY2024 Earnings

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $3.46 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.63. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

LKQ stock opened at $37.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ has a twelve month low of $35.57 and a twelve month high of $53.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LKQ

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $3,839,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in LKQ by 91.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 582,953 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,136,000 after buying an additional 277,700 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $6,419,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $6,601,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in LKQ during the first quarter valued at $20,555,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

