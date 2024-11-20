William Blair Has Positive Forecast for GILT FY2024 Earnings

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Gilat Satellite Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilat Satellite Networks’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Gilat Satellite Networks’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GILT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

GILT opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52-week low of $4.04 and a 52-week high of $6.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.90. The company has a market cap of $310.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 27.4% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 826,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 177,675 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 33,937 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 410.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,259 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 103,924 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the second quarter valued at $73,000. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

