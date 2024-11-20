What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for LECO FY2024 Earnings?

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $8.70 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.90. The consensus estimate for Lincoln Electric’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LECO. StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lincoln Electric from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 1.6 %

LECO stock opened at $203.77 on Monday. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $169.51 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.63 and its 200-day moving average is $196.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.09. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $983.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 65,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,442,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 45,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,709,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,458,387,000 after buying an additional 15,062 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,125,000. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total value of $193,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,178 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,880.88. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is presently 33.89%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

