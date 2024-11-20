FY2024 EPS Estimates for Immunome Cut by Leerink Partnrs

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Immunome in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.23) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.63). The consensus estimate for Immunome’s current full-year earnings is ($2.13) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Immunome’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.36) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.97) EPS.

Get Immunome alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMNM. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Immunome from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a report on Friday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Immunome presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Immunome Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $9.39 on Monday. Immunome has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $30.96. The company has a market capitalization of $586.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Immunome

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMNM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Immunome by 113.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,245,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,451 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Immunome by 228.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,774 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in Immunome by 26.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,889,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,139 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Immunome during the first quarter worth $14,660,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Immunome by 10.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,971,000 after acquiring an additional 324,614 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Immunome news, CFO Max Rosett sold 14,380 shares of Immunome stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $230,223.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,090.76. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

(Get Free Report)

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.