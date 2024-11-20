Research Analysts Set Expectations for MLR FY2024 Earnings

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Miller Industries in a report released on Friday, November 15th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $5.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.60. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Miller Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Miller Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $314.27 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Miller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Shares of MLR stock opened at $68.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.89. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Miller Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 766,623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,764,000 after purchasing an additional 71,231 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 193.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,955 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after acquiring an additional 61,247 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 12.9% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 496,528 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 11.3% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 367,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 37,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Miller Industries by 94.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

