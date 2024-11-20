Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for MOH Earnings

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Molina Healthcare in a report issued on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $23.53 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $23.64. The consensus estimate for Molina Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $23.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Molina Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.91 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.85 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.05. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.17.

Shares of MOH opened at $282.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $326.57 and its 200 day moving average is $324.80. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $272.69 and a fifty-two week high of $423.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

