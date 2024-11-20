Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “inline” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.92.

Ingram Micro Price Performance

Shares of INGM stock opened at $22.78 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

Ingram Micro Company Profile

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

