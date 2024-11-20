Crane (NYSE:CR) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $176.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.50.

CR opened at $178.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.81. Crane has a 12 month low of $102.80 and a 12 month high of $180.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $597.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Crane by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

