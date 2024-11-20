StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Symbolic Logic Stock Performance
Shares of EVOL opened at $0.90 on Monday. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02.
About Symbolic Logic
