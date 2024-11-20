William Blair Forecasts Increased Earnings for MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for MSA Safety in a research note issued on Thursday, November 14th. William Blair analyst R. Sparenblek now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.75. The consensus estimate for MSA Safety’s current full-year earnings is $7.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MSA Safety’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

MSA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on MSA Safety in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

NYSE MSA opened at $168.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 0.99. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $160.02 and a 52 week high of $200.60.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.05. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $432.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 15.4% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 33,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 100,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,392,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in MSA Safety by 80.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 17,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

