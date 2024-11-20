Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM)

Equities researchers at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.91% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Shares of NYSE INGM opened at $22.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ingram Micro has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

