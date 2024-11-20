StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.32 on Monday. Energy Focus has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.44.
About Energy Focus
