Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$54.43

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.43.

Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

TSE MTY opened at C$44.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$45.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$45.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$40.45 and a 1 year high of C$59.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$292.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 28.21%.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.