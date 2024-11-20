Analysts Set MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) PT at C$54.43

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.43.
Separately, National Bankshares upped their target price on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTY
MTY Food Group Stock Performance
MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.04 by C$0.42. The business had revenue of C$292.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.60 million. MTY Food Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts predict that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is 28.21%.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MTY Food Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What is a support level?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.