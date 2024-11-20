SSR Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 5,521 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 455% compared to the average volume of 994 put options.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at $3,289,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 668,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 621,200 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 73.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,417 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 883,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after buying an additional 179,601 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,672,000. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

