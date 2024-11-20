Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR)

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 9,207 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 169% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,422 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Sphere Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sphere Entertainment by 46.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sphere Entertainment by 51.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

SPHR stock opened at $41.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.41. Sphere Entertainment has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sphere Entertainment ( NYSE:SPHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.32) by $0.37. Sphere Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 32.76%. The firm had revenue of $227.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Sphere Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sphere Entertainment will post -11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPHR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Sphere Entertainment from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

