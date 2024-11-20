Cormark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Stock

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of MDA Space from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$15.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Desjardins upgraded shares of MDA Space to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of MDA Space from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.17.

Get MDA Space alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDA

MDA Space Price Performance

Insider Transactions at MDA Space

The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.76. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$10.65 and a 1 year high of C$27.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 0.02.

In other news, Director John Carter Risley sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.42, for a total transaction of C$347,017.50. Also, Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50. Insiders sold 198,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,370 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About MDA Space

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.