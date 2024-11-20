Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. CIBC raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$80.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$73.75.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BNS

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:BNS opened at C$78.38 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$67.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$56.83 and a 12 month high of C$78.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.63. The company had revenue of C$8.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 25.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.