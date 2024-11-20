Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating and a $235.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $251.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.92.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $209.80 on Monday. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $165.12 and a 1-year high of $240.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $676.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 23.91%. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $270,251.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. The trade was a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 11.5% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

