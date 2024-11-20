Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Short Interest Update

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,790,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the October 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Miller Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 99,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 49,640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 16.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

