HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 374,200 shares, a decline of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 394,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 63.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HF Foods Group during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in HF Foods Group by 40.0% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFFG stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.47 million, a PE ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

