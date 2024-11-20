Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

RRC has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays raised Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Price Performance

RRC opened at $34.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $615.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $399,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This represents a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,274.66. This trade represents a 27.44 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003,299 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $123,174,000 after buying an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 180.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,017 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 142,938 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 72.7% in the third quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 133,185 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 56,050 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.