DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Update

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the October 15th total of 181,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in DHI Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 379,424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in DHI Group by 86.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,359,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 35.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 225,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 59,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on DHI Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

DHI Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $82.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

