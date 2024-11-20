Bitdeer Technologies Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,153 call options on the company. This is an increase of 143% compared to the typical volume of 5,007 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $161,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. 22.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bitdeer Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDR. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.92. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $14.27.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitdeer Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.