Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.

Primo Brands Price Performance

NYSE:PRMB opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.19.

About Primo Brands

Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo’s revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through major retailers and online at various price points or leased to customers.

