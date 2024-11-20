Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB)

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s current price.
Primo Brands Price Performance
NYSE:PRMB opened at $28.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Primo Brands has a 1 year low of $24.41 and a 1 year high of $29.19.
About Primo Brands
