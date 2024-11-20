Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSE:PLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Price Performance

PLX opened at $1.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 million, a PE ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protalix BioTherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 673.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 119,949 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Protalix BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Protalix BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, and internationally.

