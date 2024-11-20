WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

NYSE WPP opened at $51.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. WPP has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $55.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WPP by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,356,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,750 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in WPP during the third quarter worth about $35,757,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in WPP by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,247,000 after purchasing an additional 80,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of WPP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 652,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,232,000 after buying an additional 42,690 shares during the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

