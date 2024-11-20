PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 145,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 208,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

PetroTal Trading Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.

