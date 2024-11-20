PetroTal (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Stock Price Down 3.8% – Here’s Why

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 145,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 208,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.
PetroTal Trading Down 3.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
PetroTal Company Profile
PetroTal Corp. engages in the development and exploration of oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its flagship property is the Bretana oil field located in the Maranon Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp. in June 2018.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.