Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Stock Price Down 2.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF – Get Free Report) were down 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. Approximately 64,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.
Field Trip Health Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.75.
Field Trip Health Company Profile
Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.
