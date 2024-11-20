EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Stock Price Up 16.7% – Still a Buy?

Shares of EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) rose 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.
EV Biologics Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.32.
About EV Biologics
EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EV Biologics
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for EV Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EV Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.