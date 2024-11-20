Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) Trading 1.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.13 and last traded at C$13.13. Approximately 27,260 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 33,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOM.U has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank raised Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on HOM.U

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$438.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0467 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.56%.

About Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.