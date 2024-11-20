JPMorgan China Growth & Income (LON:JCGI) Stock Price Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc (LON:JCGI – Get Free Report) were up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 225 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 224.50 ($2.85). Approximately 72,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 245,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 223.50 ($2.84).

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £186.78 million, a PE ratio of -195.22 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 11.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 225.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 219.58.

Get JPMorgan China Growth & Income alerts:

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 2.73 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. JPMorgan China Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -956.52%.

About JPMorgan China Growth & Income

JPMorgan China Growth & Income plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan China Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.