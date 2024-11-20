Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.34 and last traded at $58.79. Approximately 11,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 5,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.89.

Geberit Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.57.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

