Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Shares Down 19.2% – Here’s What Happened

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1,483.91 and last traded at $1,483.91. Approximately 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,835.83.

Barry Callebaut Trading Down 19.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,761.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,669.57.

About Barry Callebaut

(Get Free Report)

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.