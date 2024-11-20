ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACSAY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.66 and last traded at $8.69. 1,372 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 6,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05.

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, SA provides construction and related services in Spain, the United States, Australia, Canada, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company undertakes civil construction activities related to building infrastructure, such as highways, motorways, railways, marine works, airports, residential buildings, and social infrastructures and facilities; data centers, healthcare and educational facilities, airports, sports, and commercial offices; and roads and bridges, dams and water treatment plants, and underground projects.

