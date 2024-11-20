Brokerages Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $20.83

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

STOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partners began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Stoke Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.81. Stoke Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $614.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.05. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.45% and a negative net margin of 629.90%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Stoke Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 1,937,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $27,221,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,906,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,131,843.05. This trade represents a 17.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

