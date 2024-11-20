Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) PT at $16.11

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Triumph Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 98.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGI opened at $18.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.48. Triumph Group has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $19.71.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aircraft, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, cyber protected process controllers, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

