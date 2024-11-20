ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $42.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.86.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 22,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $954,952.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,304,254.50. This represents a 18.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,480,448. This represents a 7.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 457,813 shares of company stock valued at $19,826,252 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in ExlService by 164.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2,827.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. ExlService has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.73 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

