TruGolf (TRUG) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf N/A -$400,000.00 -1.02 TruGolf Competitors $3.00 billion $70.67 million 0.65

TruGolf’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TruGolf. TruGolf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.2% of shares of all “Sporting & athletic goods, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -21.06% TruGolf Competitors -70.07% -167.31% -27.94%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares TruGolf and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

TruGolf has a beta of -0.67, meaning that its share price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TruGolf’s competitors have a beta of 1.51, meaning that their average share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TruGolf competitors beat TruGolf on 5 of the 9 factors compared.

About TruGolf

TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

