Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 208,005 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 177% compared to the typical daily volume of 75,152 call options.

Insider Transactions at Energy Transfer

In related news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at $9,270,188.48. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Bank of America began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.2 %

ET opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.3225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.