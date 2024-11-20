AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the third quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 4,242.9% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in AECOM by 196.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %

ACM stock opened at $108.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.75. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $115.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.31%.

AECOM declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

