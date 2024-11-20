Contrasting Citigroup (NYSE:C) & Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) and Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Huntington Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Huntington Bancshares pays out 59.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Citigroup pays out 64.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Huntington Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Citigroup”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huntington Bancshares $7.21 billion 3.53 $1.95 billion $1.04 16.87 Citigroup $80.41 billion 1.61 $9.23 billion $3.45 19.89

Profitability

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Huntington Bancshares. Huntington Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Citigroup, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Huntington Bancshares and Citigroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huntington Bancshares 14.19% 10.72% 0.95% Citigroup 4.70% 6.19% 0.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Huntington Bancshares and Citigroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huntington Bancshares 1 5 12 1 2.68 Citigroup 1 5 11 0 2.59

Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.26, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. Citigroup has a consensus price target of $73.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Volatility and Risk

Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citigroup has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.7% of Citigroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Citigroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats Citigroup on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. It also provides 24-hour grace, asterisk-free checking, money scout, $50 safety zone, standby cash, early pay, instant access, savings goal getter, and Huntington heads up; digitally powered consumer and business financial solutions to consumer lending, regional banking, branch banking, and wealth management customers; direct and indirect consumer loans, as well as dealer finance loans and deposits; and private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust, institutional custody, and full-service retail brokerage investment services. The company offers equipment financing, asset-based lending, distribution finance, structured lending, and municipal financing solutions, as well as Huntington ChoicePay. In addition, it offers lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets; government and non-profits, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchises, financial sponsors, and global services; and corporate risk management, institutional sales and trading, debt and equity issuance, and additional advisory services. The company offers its products through a network of channels, including branches and ATMs, online and mobile banking, and through customer call centers to customers in middle market banking, corporate, specialty, and government banking, asset finance, commercial real estate banking, and capital markets. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About Citigroup

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions. The Markets segment offers sales and trading services for equities, foreign exchange, rates, spread products, and commodities to corporate, institutional, and public sector clients; and market-making services, including asset classes, risk management solutions, financing, prime brokerage, research, securities clearing, and settlement. The banking segment includes investment banking; advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, and corporate defense activities; and corporate lending, which includes corporate and commercial banking. The U.S. Personal Banking segment provides co-branded cards and retail banking services. The Wealth segment provides financial services to high-net-worth clients through banking, lending, mortgages, investment, custody, and trust product offerings; and to professional industries, including law firms, consulting groups, accounting, and asset management. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.